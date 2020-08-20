A word from the Editor





Well, here we are again under Covid-related restrictions. Fortunately, we are currently at Alert Level 2, so most community activities can still go ahead provided certain protocols are followed.

I guess many of us, myself included, were lulled into a false sense of security by the long absence of community transition in the country, but recent events have certainly been a reminder that the “tricky” virus is still lurking around.

It’s encouraging to see local businesses – and their customers – complying with the Government’s track and trace guidelines as well as basic hygiene and physical distancing measures.

As a community, we’ve come through this once, and I’m sure we’ll do it again.

Kia kaha Mohua.